Man charged in shooting death of Omaha real estate agent

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 43-year-old Omaha man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a real estate agent. Ross Lorello III was charged Monday in the death of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro on Dec. 28. Court documents say Sodoro was shot at close range in the back of the head and his body was hidden in a garage crawl space of the rental home where he met with Lorello to exchange keys and payment. Lorello told police he gave Sodoro the rent money and signed the lease agreement, and the real estate agent then drove away with someone else.