Nebraska officials warn about virus vaccine scams

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are warning people to watch out for scams related to coronavirus vaccines. State Attorney General Doug Peterson said Nebraskans should be wary about unsolicited offers to provide the vaccine, especially if they ask for credit card numbers or other personal information. The COVID-19 vaccine is being provided free. The state said 527 people were being treated for the virus in hospitals Monday, up from 511 on Sunday., but that total has remained relatively stable over the past two weeks. Nebraska reported 585 new virus cases and 10 deaths Monday to give the state 169,585 cases and 1,682 deaths linked to COVID-19.