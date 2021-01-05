Nebraska reports 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,448 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 171,033.

Ten additional deaths were recorded on Tuesday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,692.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 515 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 5,358 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 857,789 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 686,341 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Tuesday, pushing the county's total to 727. Of those cases, 616 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Tuesday, pushing the county total to 3,629.

The county reported seven new deaths, raising the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 65.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total to 552. Of those cases, 452 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 950. Of those cases, 727 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 945. Of those cases, 830 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Tuesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.