Nebraska senators discuss top issues ahead of the session Wednesday

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV)- -- The gavel drops Wednesday on the 107th session of the Nebraska Legislature. Much is different this year because of COVID-19, from how senators interact on the floor, to what issues they will bring up.

This year's session will likely be scaled back with safety measures in place for those at session due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska Senator Tom Briese, represents district 41. He said the need for help and overcoming the impact of the pandemic is one of the key issues from constituents in his district.

"I think going into this session, one of the priorities needs to be doing what we can to help Nebraskans overcome the impact of the pandemic," said Senator Briese. "From my perspective, I will introduce a package of bills related to that goal. They would include a bill to limit the liability of our business, schools, and healthcare providers in the event of unnecessary and frivolous covid related lawsuits."

Property taxes, and taxes in general, are also a big concern for many Nebraskans.

"I think Nebraska over the course of time has changed," said Senator Ben Hansen, District 16. "With agriculture, with service-based economy, but our taxes haven't changed along with them. So that's what we've seen with shifting in property tax vs income tax vs sales tax."

"I come from a district with a lot of farms, farming economy and it's just been tough," said Senator Tim Gragert, District 40. "The farm economy has been tough on making the income to pay those high property taxes that they're experiencing right now. "

He said of course the budget is the most important and only thing they must get accomplished. But, he hopes to also tackle issues surrounding veterans, water quality, and pro-life.

Senator Hansen said in his district there is also a growing concern with how far the government can go with mandating certain things. He said the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought to light some of the things to update, like telehealth and rural infrastructure when it comes to broadband internet.

Also high on this year's priority list is the Legislature's once-a-decade redistricting ritual. It's a bitterly partisan process where lawmakers redraw the state's legislative and congressional districts.

"In 1963 there were like 10 state senators where we live and now I count 4 or 5 depending on how you move the districts around," said Senator Mike Flood, District 19. "We need to do everything we can to maintain a robust representation in the legislature and protecting the number of people we have. I'm looking forward to working with the senators from northeast Nebraska to make sure our voices are heard and to do our best. If we don't stem rural depopulation, this is going to happen every 10 years and right now the numbers don't look good."

Another big thing to consider this session: a proposed $230 million prison to reduce chronic overcrowding in Nebraska's existing facilities.

"That certainly will be a hot topic again," said Senator Tim Gragert, District 40. "We do have an overcrowding issue in the state of Nebraska and of course I guess I see that as a short-term solution to our issues. There is going to have to be more work done to cut off that pipeline and work on it that way also on that prison overcrowding."

The session convenes Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m.