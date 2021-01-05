Pender Community Hospital provides update on vaccine process

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - About 100 frontline workers at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender, Nebraska have been vaccinated but they still have staff members waiting for their shot.

Officials with the Pender Community Hospital said they received their first shipment of the Moderna Vaccine on Dec. 22. Now, they're on standby, waiting for another shipment of the vaccine so they can administer more shots to staff at the hospital and their clinic.

They're also helping vaccinate other essential workers in the area.

"We are assisting the public health department in vaccinating our local fire and rescue personnel around here. So last evening, we were able to distribute 40 vaccines to Pender, Emerson, and Thurston fire and rescue," said Lori Minert, director of Rural Health Clinics.

Minert said they don't know when the general population will be able to receive the vaccine, but they're ready to inform the public as soon as the hospital has more information.