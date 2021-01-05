Regulators get plan for undoing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline are laying out plans for how they want to go about unwinding their work and restoring disturbed land. In a filing with federal regulators made public Tuesday, the pipeline company proposed an approximately 24-month timeline for efforts West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. Progress on the pipeline project ranged from none to essentially complete in some areas. The plan outlines where the company plans to clean up felled trees and where they plan to leave them behind, and it proposes abandoning the approximately 31 miles of installed pipe in place.