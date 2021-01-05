Sioux City police charge 19-year-old in connection to fatal New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 19-year-old man from Sioux City has been charged in connection to the New Year's Day shooting that killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and left three other people injured.

The Sioux City Police Department says Christopher Morales has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent in connection to the Jan. 1 shooting at 2637 Walker Street.

The SCPD says Morales was arrested on Jan. 3 at 3:46 p.m. in the 1900 block of Douglas Street when he attempted to flee officers after they approached him. Once in custody, police say they found that Morales was in possession of a firearm.

Based on that arrest and seizure of the firearm, detectives were able to connect Morales and the firearm to the shooting on Walker Street, where a subject was allegedly forced to walk into the residence by Morales. Police say Morales and additional suspects then allegedly fired into the house 9 mm caliber handguns and an assault-style rifle.

At least four people were injured due to the gunfire, with Mia Kristis dying as a result of her wounds. The identities of the other three injured during the incident are not being released at this time because they are juveniles, but are reportedly recovering from their injuries.

Police say additional charges against Morales are pending based on the results of forensic examinations of evidence collected at the scene.

Currently, Morales is being held at the Woodbury County Jail with his bond set at $70,000.

Detectives are still searching for information on additional suspects that were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the SCPD at (712) 279-6960.