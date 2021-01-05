South Dakota COVID-19 update shows no deaths for 2nd day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s COVID-19 update showed no new deaths for a second straight day, although the state Department of Corrections has reported that a sixth prison inmate has died due to the coronavirus. State health officials on Tuesday confirmed 444 new positive tests, increasing the total number to 101,076 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll remained at 1,513. The inmate whose death was reported on the corrections website Monday was being held in the Sioux Falls Community Work Center. Three inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and two at the Jameson Annex to the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls died earlier of COVID-19 complications.