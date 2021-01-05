SportsFource Extra basketball highlights and scores from Tuesday
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 37 Avon 46 F
Vermillion 44 Tea Area 51 F
IKM-Manning 68 Missouri Valley 12 F
Elk Point-Jefferson 29 West Central 55 F
George-Little Rock 33 Central Lyon 64 F
Ponca 46 Crofton 57 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 58 Dakota Valley 62 F
Spalding Academy 11 Elgin/Pope John 81 F
Storm Lake 24 Estherville LC 60 F
Hinton 60 Gehlen Catholic 59 F
Harris-Lake Park 17 H-M-S 67 F
Western Christian 42 Harrisburg 56 F
Osmond 32 Hartington CC 50 F
Denison-Schleswig 56 Kuemper Catholic 38 F
Cherokee 70 Manson-NW-Web 31 F
South O'Brien 54 MMCRU 66 F
Boyden-Hull 34 MOC-FV 25 F
Alta-Aurelia 41 MVAOCOU 40 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 56 Neligh-Oakdale 39 F
Spencer 43 Newell-Fonda 76 F
Winnebago 33 O'Neill 54 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 56 OABCIG 45 F
Summerland 62 Plainview 49 F
Homer 52 Randolph 41 F
Rock Valley 49 Sheldon 52 F
West Lyon 45 Sibley-Ocheyedan 42 F
Okoboji 24 Sioux Center 53 F
Ridge View 39 Sioux Central 52 F
Woodbury Central 61 Siouxland Christian 40 F
Madison 8 Wakefield 66 F
Arlington 46 Wisner-Pilger 45 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
South O'Brien 48 MMCRU 43 F
So. Central Calhoun 70 OABCIG 49 F
Alta-Aurelia 60 MVAOCOU 63 F/OT
Vermillion 73 Tea Area 56 F
IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 29 F
Ponca 52 Crofton 41 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 79 Dakota Valley 88 F
Kuemper Catholic 50 Denison-Schleswig 56 F
Spalding Academy 51 Elgin/Pope John 53 F
Storm Lake 53 Estherville LC 45 F
Hinton 49 Gehlen Catholic 75 F
Harris-Lake Park 36 H-M-S 69 F
Western Christian 48 Harrisburg 67 F
Osmond 48 Hartington CC 61 F
Cherokee 73 Manson-NW Web. 35 F
Boyden-Hull 85 MOC-FV 57 F
Spencer 61 Newell-Fonda 69 F
Omaha North 65 Norfolk 59 F
Winnebago 47 O'Neill 69 F
Summerland 61 Plainview 57 F
Homer 50 Randolph 35 F
West Sioux 47 Remsen St. Mary's 50 F
Yankton 72 S.C. East 59 F
Rock Valley 62 Sheldon 28 F
Okoboji 51 Sioux Center 63 F
Ridge View 59 Sioux Central 52 F
Woodbury Central 63 Siouxland Christian 56 F
Bishop Heelan 63 South Sioux City 54 F
Pocahontas Area 32 Spirit Lake 60 F
Madison 47 Wakefield 76 F
Trinity Christian 47 West Monona 51 F
Arlington 54 Wisner-Pilger 50 F