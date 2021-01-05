Texas man faces decades in prison for Nebraska shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Texas man will spend decades in prison for the shooting death of a Lincoln man in a Fairbury park last year. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that District Judge Rick Schreiner sentenced 26-year-old Jerry Gilbert of Odessa, Texas, to 45 to 60 years in the killing of Marc Jarrell. Gilbert told the judge at his sentencing Tuesday that not a day passed that he doesn’t think about what he did to Jarrell and his family. Gilbert pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.