Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52
Crofton 57, Ponca 46
Elkhorn Mount Michael 38, Elkhorn 33
Exeter/Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30
Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Douglas County West 52
Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30
Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Patrick’s 42
Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45
Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30
Boyd County 54, Santee 34
Broken Bow 65, McCook 24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9
Chadron 34, Gering 32
Chase County 48, Dundy County-Stratton 41
Crofton 57, Ponca 46
Cross County 51, Osceola 18
Dorchester 47, College View Academy 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 81, Spalding Academy 11
Fremont 87, Columbus 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Grand Island Northwest 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Osmond 32
Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29
Hershey 49, South Loup 41
Homer 52, Randolph 41
Kearney 51, North Platte 50
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23
Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Hi-Line 30
Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22
Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39
Meridian 40, Lewiston 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Johnson-Brock 11
O’Neill 54, Winnebago 33
Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39
Shelton 51, Gibbon 21
Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35
South Platte 67, Kimball 25
Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34
Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30
Sterling 64, Palmyra 43
Summerland 62, Plainview 49
Sutton 36, Centura 20
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20
Wakefield 66, Madison 8
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25
York 78, Schuyler 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/