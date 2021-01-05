Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

Elkhorn Mount Michael 38, Elkhorn 33

Exeter/Milligan 36, Diller-Odell 30

Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Douglas County West 52

Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 42, Burwell 30

Anselmo-Merna 51, North Platte St. Patrick’s 42

Arlington 46, Wisner-Pilger 45

Axtell 49, Kenesaw 30

Boyd County 54, Santee 34

Broken Bow 65, McCook 24

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Nebraska Lutheran 9

Chadron 34, Gering 32

Chase County 48, Dundy County-Stratton 41

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

Cross County 51, Osceola 18

Dorchester 47, College View Academy 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 81, Spalding Academy 11

Fremont 87, Columbus 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 43, Grand Island Northwest 36

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Osmond 32

Heartland Lutheran 43, Riverside 29

Hershey 49, South Loup 41

Homer 52, Randolph 41

Kearney 51, North Platte 50

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Wahoo 23

Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Hi-Line 30

Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 22

Medicine Valley 48, Wallace 39

Meridian 40, Lewiston 33

Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Johnson-Brock 11

O’Neill 54, Winnebago 33

Omaha Benson 61, Papillion-LaVista South 49

Pleasanton 76, Silver Lake 39

Shelton 51, Gibbon 21

Sidney 49, South Sioux City 35

South Platte 67, Kimball 25

Southern Valley 35, Franklin 34

Southwest 41, Hitchcock County 30

Sterling 64, Palmyra 43

Summerland 62, Plainview 49

Sutton 36, Centura 20

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 20

Wakefield 66, Madison 8

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Bertrand 25

York 78, Schuyler 16

