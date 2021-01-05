Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:42 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Harrisburg 67, Western Christian, Iowa 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47

Redfield 68, Langford 44

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49

Yankton 72, Sioux City, East, Iowa 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37

Hamlin 57, Florence/Henry 40

Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47

Rapid City Central 82, Douglas 29

Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26

Sioux Falls Christian 54, Wagner 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Pierre 21

Tea Area 51, Vermillion 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

