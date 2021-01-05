Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Harrisburg 67, Western Christian, Iowa 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47
Redfield 68, Langford 44
Sioux Falls Washington 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49
Yankton 72, Sioux City, East, Iowa 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37
Hamlin 57, Florence/Henry 40
Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 42
Rapid City Central 82, Douglas 29
Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Wagner 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Pierre 21
Tea Area 51, Vermillion 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/