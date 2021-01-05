Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central Siouxland from 10 pm Tuesday until 6 pm Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds took back over today although temperatures did remain above average again.

Bigger changes arrive tonight when a combination of rain, freezing rain, and snow will be developing across the region.

It’s looking like precipitation could start coming down any time after 9 pm or so with the first precipitation probably falling as rain.

Then as temperatures cool, some freezing rain could start to appear with the most favored area being in northern Siouxland where it will be a little colder.

That mix of rain and freezing rain will be turning to snow as the night goes along and into Wednesday morning as lows head down close to the 30-degree mark.

The mix should be turning mostly to snow by later in the morning on into Wednesday afternoon with highs just a touch above 32 degrees.

The snow willo be winding down Thursday evening with many areas receiving 1 to 3 inches of snow with isolated 4-inch amounts possible.

Travel could be affected with slick roadways so use caution out there.