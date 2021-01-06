A light mix changes to all snow Wednesday

**Winter Weather Advisory for central Siouxland through Wednesday evening**

We have been lucky to keep temperatures just above freezing through the night, which has resulted in most of our precipitation to fall as plain liquid rain.



This has melted snow and is resulting in slush covering some of our roadways in northeast Nebraska so watch for some slick spots in that direction.



We will eventually make a transition to all snow later today with that likely taking place by late morning.



Light snow will fall through the afternoon then gradually tail off this evening.



Totals look to end up in the 1 to 3 inch range for many of us with it likely on the lower end of that range due to melting as the snow hits the ground.



Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 30s through the day and do not drop off too much overnight.



However, we do look to dip below freezing and, with areas of fog developing, slick spots do look like they will develop.



The latest on what to expect as we move through the day and into the nighttime hours on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.