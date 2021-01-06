Twitter for 1st time locks Trump’s account, demands he remove tweets excusing violence, threatens ‘permanent suspension’

(AP) – Facebook and Twitter have removed a short video of President Donald Trump where he is urging supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to “go home” while at the same time keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.

YouTube said it has also removed the video, although it could still be found on the service Wednesday afternoon.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it “contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

We’ll continue to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer