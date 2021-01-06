Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital provides COVID-19 vaccine update

O'Neill, Neb. (KTIV) Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, Nebraska has been issuing the COVID-19 vaccine to its staff and other essential workers in their area. Hospital administrators say that when the vaccine is available, staff members will be ready to go.

The hospital administered 213 doses of the Moderna vaccine so far. Those vaccines have gone to hospital staff, local EMS and law enforcement. They are currently in Phase 1-A of the Nebraska vaccination plan.

"I'm very proud of them. Especially our frontline workers. We have 2 COVID units here in our hospital and we've been full in those COVID units. So for our frontline workers to get this vaccination is really a Christmas gift and we're very proud of our staff for getting vaccinated," said Todd Consbruck, President and CEO of Avera St. Anthony's Hospital.

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital will continue to inform the public and their patients about the arrival of the next doses of the vaccine.

To stay updated on Avera's COVID-19 vaccine information, click here