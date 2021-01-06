Beleaguered Armenian PM stays away from church on Christmas

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister has stayed away from Christmas services following harsh criticism from the country’s dominant Orthodox Christian church in connection with the recent war with Azerbaijan. A spokesman said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pashinyan contracted the virus in June, and it’s not clear if he has been reinfected. The prime minister has been widely denounced in Armenia for signing a November cease-fire agreement that ceded parts of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region and large swaths of surrounding territory to Azerbaijan. The areas had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces for a quarter-century before full-scale fighting broke out in late September.