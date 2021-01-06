Bigger lotto jackpots increasing ticket sales in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Retailers that sell lottery tickets in South Dakota are reporting brisk business with larger-than-usual jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games. Tammy Gred works in customer service at Sunshine Foods in Sioux Falls. She says some of her regular lotto players are buying more tickets and those who rarely buy a ticket are getting into the game. Sunshine is one of 609 licensed lotto ticket sellers in the state. The lottery generated about $128 million for the state in fiscal year 2020. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $410 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $490 million with the next drawing on Friday.