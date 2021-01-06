Court: Private schools favored over public schools near NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that public schools in a highly segregated community near New York City were being overseen for years by a school board elected in violation of federal law. Wednesday’s decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan came in a long-running dispute over schools in East Ramapo. About 98% of the 29,000 students attending private yeshivas there are white while 92% of the 8,800 public school students are Black or Hispanic. Yet, the appeals court said, decisions about the public schools are made by a nine-member board controlled by an influential Orthodox Jewish rabbi and other private school advocates.