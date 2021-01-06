Dakota farm show helping small business generate new customers after difficult year

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) - For 37 years now, the Dakota Farm Show has been a midwest staple.

Over 290 exhibitors from Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota showcasing the newest at the USD DakotaDome.

This year, the pandemic has forced organizers to make a few changes.

"With the pandemic, we didn't know what we were going to expect for a crowd, but it's been decent," said Jeff Longnecker, Longneck Fertilizers LLC Owner.

Show go-ers get to look at the latest farm technology. Kim Renken, Co-Owner of Renken Auctions LLC says many small businesses are struggling during the pandemic -- and the farm show is a great way to support those businesses.

"It helps people get their new products out there to the public and to the community, a lot of businesses are struggling, especially privately owned businesses, and this is a great way for them to generate new businesses and new customers in the area," said Kim Renken, Co-Owner of Renken Auctions LLC.

"The show is very important especially for all of the exhibitors. It's a very good way for us to get out to meet the community and meet the different growers not to mention we can meet visit with a lot more people in one day than we can being on the road from farm to farm," said Drew Ewing, Spraytec Fertilizers.

The last day of the show is Thursday from 9 to 4.

Take a look for yourself, it's free admission and free parking.

Attendees are also able to get health screenings, and flu shots provided by Sanford Health.