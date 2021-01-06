Democrat Warnock wins Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) - Democrat Raphael Warnock has won one of Georgia's two Senate runoffs, becoming the first Black senator in his state's history and putting the Senate majority within the Democrats' reach.

Warnock, who served as pastor for the same Atlanta church where slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. grew up and preached.

The Tuesday victory gives Democrats a chance to seize control of the Senate for the opening of Democrat Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats need to win both of Georgia's Senate runoff elections to claim the Senate majority.

Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a former businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate less than a year ago and had the strong support of outgoing President Donald Trump.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. That contest was too early to call as votes were still being counted.