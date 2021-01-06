EU agency ponders approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s medicines agency is meeting to consider giving the green light for Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the 27-nation bloc. Approval would make it the second shot for the EU after the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The meeting Wednesday of the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people. Ahead of the meeting on the Moderna vaccine, the agency said in a tweet that its experts were “working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company.” It did not elaborate.