Gehlen’s DeRocher named SportsFource Champion

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Gehlen Catholic boys are 9-1. That's two more wins than they had all of last season. A big reason for the turnaround is the play of junior Carter DeRocher. He's this weeks SportsFource Champion.

Playing basketball at Gehlen Catholic is a DeRocher family tradition.

"Carter comes from a long line of family members that played in these gyms," said head coach Mike Langel. "His grandpa played here. His dad played at Gehlen. Now him and his brothers Drake and Cam, I have three DeRochers on my team this year."

Carter DeRocher is averaging 18 points per game this season to go along with 6 rebounds and two steals. His ability to get hot from three point range is what makes him such a dangerous offensive weapon. He's shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. Even on an off night, he's not afraid to keep shooting.

"Really, it's just confidence in yourself," said DeRocher. "If I miss a few, I'm going to make one of the ones coming up. I'm not saying shoot your way out of it but one of them will go down."

"I told him the other day he pulls what hair is left out of me," said Langel. "He can make three or four in a row or miss three or four in a row. That's kind of the way it goes when you're a three point shooter obviously and he has a lot of confidence."

That confidence is contagious. DeRocher says the entire team feeds off of each others success on the court.

"I think we share the ball well. We run the floor well and everyone else looks for each other to get each other going," said DeRocher. "Once everyone gets going, the whole team starts getting going so we all just look for each other."

DeRocher isn't just a good basketball player. He's also the team comedian.

"He kind of keeps the humor in it. He's kind of the humor guy I guess is how you'd say it," said Langel. "He keeps the practices going and he kind of makes you laugh or smile once and a while and you need those guys on your team."

"It makes it more fun when everyone is laughing and having a good time," said DeRocher. "So that's what I try to do."

Gehlen Catholic hosts Westwood Saturday night at 7:30.