Germany: Big companies must put women on management boards

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation that will require large companies to put at least one woman on their management boards. The bill calls for companies with more than 2,000 employees that are listed on the stock exchange and have boards with over three members to have at least one woman and at least one man on those boards. The Justice Ministry said Wednesday that will apply to around 70 companies, some 30 of which currently have no women on their boards. The government also plans to ensure that around 90 companies in which it has a majority stake have at least one woman on managements boards that have more than two members.