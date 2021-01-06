House member says she’s drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Trump
(WREX) — A member of the U.S. House of Representatives says their drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, said on Twitter: “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”
You can view the representative’s full tweet below:
Rep. Omar’s tweet comes the same day as supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. For the latest on that, click here.
