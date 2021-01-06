Iowa Congressman responds to Wednesday events at U. S. Capitol

Washington, D.C. (KTIV) -- U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra was sworn into office on Sunday, January 3, for his first term as a member of the House of Representatives.

He represents Iowa's Fourth Congressional District.

KTIV spoke to Congressman Feenstra on Wednesday evening, regarding his thoughts about the protests in Washington, D.C.

"Yeah, I'm safe. It has been a sad day for America. A sad day for democracy. We were doing our constitutional duty, and protesters, anarchists took over the Capitol. We have the right of freedom of speech. We have the right to protest, but we don't have the right to add violence and anarchy. That's completely unacceptable," said Congressman Randy Feenstra.

The Congressman also passed along his message for Iowans, after the unrest on Wednesday.

"Well this is a great thing is that we want to get back going tonight. We want to do our jobs. I want to be the voice for Iowans in the 4th District. We want to do that in a peaceful manner. We want to continue to further democracy in our Constitution. Liberty and freedom prevailed. And it is just amazing that our men and women in blue had the courage and stood strong and now everything is taken care of and hopefully we can go about our business again. Again, we live in the greatest county in the world and everyone is watching what we do and today was just a sad day in our history," added Feenstra.