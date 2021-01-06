Siouxland lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests

Siouxland lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protestsUpdated
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) — As protests erupt in Washington, D.C. forcing a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress, Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the chaos.
Iowa
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says she served in uniform to defend the right to peacefully protest, but says what's happening at the Capitol is not peaceful nor a protest.
Sen. Ernst was at the Senate debate, before Congress was evacuated. The senator has confirmed that her and her staff are safe.
First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson is condemning the violence and calling it unacceptable no matter the circumstance. She says she doesn’t “believe this is who we are as a nation” and is thanking law enforcement officers for keeping lawmakers safe.
Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne tweeted out just before 1:30 central time that she and her staff are safe. She says they are sheltering in place as they await more information on protesters breaching the Capitol building. Axne is calling on President Trump to ask protesters to stop.
When Wednesday's debate ended abruptly, Sen. Grassley of Iowa was seen being led away from the front of the Senate floor. A tweet from Grassley's account says he and his staff are in a secure location.
U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, who represents the 4th Congressional District in Iowa, says it is every Americans right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Feenstra is asking people to remain peaceful.
Nebraska
U.S. Representative Adrian Smith of Nebraska releasaed the following statement:
"As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive."Rep. Smith (R-NE)
Congressman Smith is confirmed to be safe, at the Capitol.
President Trump tweeted just before 1:45 central time urging support for Capitol Police and other law enforcement and calling for protesters to stay peaceful.
This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
