Siouxland lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) — As protests erupt in Washington, D.C. forcing a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress, Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the chaos.

Iowa

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says she served in uniform to defend the right to peacefully protest, but says what's happening at the Capitol is not peaceful nor a protest.

Sen. Ernst was at the Senate debate, before Congress was evacuated. The senator has confirmed that her and her staff are safe.

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson is condemning the violence and calling it unacceptable no matter the circumstance. She says she doesn’t “believe this is who we are as a nation” and is thanking law enforcement officers for keeping lawmakers safe.

No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01 https://t.co/wtuBj9MtKl — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021

Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne tweeted out just before 1:30 central time that she and her staff are safe. She says they are sheltering in place as they await more information on protesters breaching the Capitol building. Axne is calling on President Trump to ask protesters to stop.

My staff and I are safe. We are sheltering in place, awaiting more info as we learn that protesters have breached the Capitol. The US Capitol Police are protecting us. These people are attacking Congress at the invitation of @realDonaldTrump. Please sir, tell them to stop. — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021

This is a dark day in our democracy. The American people have spoken. The Electoral College has voted. But my Republican colleagues have allowed disappointment w/ the result to fester into this scene that looks like something from another part of the world. This has to stop. https://t.co/Jj2ggw2mad — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 6, 2021

When Wednesday's debate ended abruptly, Sen. Grassley of Iowa was seen being led away from the front of the Senate floor. A tweet from Grassley's account says he and his staff are in a secure location.

Thank you for your concern. Senator @ChuckGrassley is in a secure location. — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, who represents the 4th Congressional District in Iowa, says it is every Americans right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Feenstra is asking people to remain peaceful.

It's every American's right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer. Thank you Capitol Police for working today & every day to keep us safe



If you or someone you know are a part of the protest, please remain peaceful & ask others to do the same. The world is watching — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) January 6, 2021

Nebraska

U.S. Representative Adrian Smith of Nebraska releasaed the following statement:

"As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive." Rep. Smith (R-NE)

Congressman Smith is confirmed to be safe, at the Capitol.

President Trump tweeted just before 1:45 central time urging support for Capitol Police and other law enforcement and calling for protesters to stay peaceful.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.