Jan. 6: Iowa surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations rise to 604

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,785 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 286,679 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 289,464 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 249,867 have recovered, an increase of 2,144 since yesterday.

The state has reported 61 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,060.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (249,867) and the number of deaths (4,060) from the total number of cases (289,464) shows there are currently 35,537 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 6,032 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,375,680 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has increased to 14.1%, which is up from 13.4% reported on Tuesday.

According to the health department's latest report, 604 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 582 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 116 are in the ICU with 54 on ventilators. State data shows 71% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 91 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 94 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,530. To date, 11,206 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 171.

A total of 45 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 22 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 33 new cases were reported for a total of 3,788 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,298 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 27.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,585 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 14 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,356 have recovered.

Clay County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 17.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 19 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,762. Of those cases, 1,543 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 21.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,397 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 3,416 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 3,038 have recovered.

There has been an additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 61.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 12 additional cases bringing its total to 4,394. Of those cases, 3,963 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 46.