Judge in newspaper shooting case appointed to appeals court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland judge who has been presiding over the case of a man who killed five people at a newspaper in 2018 has been appointed to the state’s intermediate appellate court. Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that he has appointed Judge Laura Ripken to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. It was unclear how the appointment would affect the second phase of the court case against Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to his mental health. The sanity phase of his trial is currently scheduled for June.