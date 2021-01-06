Light snow and fog to linger into Wednesday night

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of southern Siouxland through Wednesday evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A combination of rain and snow came down across the area combining with temperatures mostly above the freezing mark making for some slushy conditions.

Some light snow and areas of fog will linger into tonight with another couple inches possible in southern Siouxland while the rest of us will see less than an inch of additional accumulation.

Some areas could ice up a bit as lows dip into the upper 20s so keep an eye on the roads by Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with maybe a few flurries in western Siouxland with highs in the low 30s.

I'll talk more about this system and what our extended forecast looks like tonight on News 4.