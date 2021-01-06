Local health department focusing on first phase of vaccine distribution

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with the Siouxland District Health Department said they will continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to health care officials and long-term care facility residents only, until they can be assured they have met the demand and need of that category.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in phases.

The first phase, 1A, is for health care personnel and long-term care facility residents. The second phase, 1B, is for essential workers, including police, transportation, and the education sector.

Kevin Grieme, the Health Director at the Siouxland District Health Department said they are not able to move to 1B until phase 1A is completely covered. He said that could possibly last into February, and there is no set schedule since it's all a new process.

"We have no future supply projections or timelines. That's completely dependent upon the national distribution process and other manufacturing processes." said Grieme.

Grieme said no one can plead their case to get an early vaccine, for now they can only serve individuals in phase 1A.