Man awaiting trial in death of mother dies in Lincoln prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prisons officials say a Columbus man being held in a state prison on a murder charge in the October death of his 90-year-old mother has died in prison. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 62-year-old Bryce Kummer died Monday at the Nebraska Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. Kummer had been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons counts for the shooting death of his mother, Esther Kummer, on Oct. 1. Police say he also tried to kill another person who was critically injured during the incident. Officials have not stated Kummer’s cause of death, but say he was being treated for a medical condition.