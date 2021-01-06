Mexico’s top diplomat discusses migration with US official

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says he discussed immigration policy with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday the two spoke via internet. Ebrard’s office says that the talk focused on “a shared vision on the issue of migration” and that the two discussed ways to make migration “safe, orderly and regular.” Ebrard says that “attending to the structural causes of migration is a priority shared” by the two administrations. He says he and Sullivan agreed to work on “a regional answer centered on economic development” in areas that migrants come from.