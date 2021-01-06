Nebraska reports 1,436 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,436 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 172,469.

Eleven additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,703.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 506 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 5,386 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 861,182 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 688,293 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 737. Of those cases, 629 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Tuesday, pushing the county total to 3,650.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 65.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total to 555. Of those cases, 464 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been seven deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 955. Of those cases, 739 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 949. Of those cases, 840 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Wednesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.