Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse blames President Trump for Capitol protest

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is directly blaming President Donald Trump for the storming of the Capitol by huge, angry crowds of pro-Trump protesters.

The Nebraska lawmaker and frequent critic of President Trump said Wednesday evening that the Capitol "was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard -- tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution."

Sasse said in a written statement, "Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division."

The protesters broke into the building as Congress was beginning the formal process of certifying the electoral votes that gave Democratic President-elect Joe Biden a victory over Trump in November.

Vice President Mike Pence has the ceremonial role of overseeing that certification and resisted Trump efforts to pressure him to overturn the election results.

The president has continued to claim that the voting was fraudulently and that he actually won. Earlier Wednesday Trump addressed a huge crowd of protesters outside the White House and urged them to gather at the Capitol.

You can read Sasse's full statement here.

This is not how we peacefully transfer power. pic.twitter.com/vLhTwcP73h — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) January 6, 2021