Nebraska working to increase pace of vaccinations in state

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus vaccines being distributed per day in Nebraska rebounded this week to the level it was at before the New Year’s holiday. The state said 2,969 vaccines were distributed on Monday. That is up from the weekend low of 361 doses on Sunday and in line with the roughly 3,000 doses per day that were administered last week before New Year’s Day. Nebraska officials have said they expect the pace of vaccine distribution to increase significantly over the next two weeks. The state reported 1,448 new cases of the virus and 10 new deaths Tuesday.