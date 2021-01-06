No. 7 Creighton routs Seton Hall 89-53, Jefferson scores 19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and No. 7 Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays won their fifth straight game with their biggest conference win since beating St. John’s 100-59 in February 2016. The loss ended Seton Hall’s three-game win streak and was coach Kevin Willard’s most lopsided defeat in his 11 seasons. Denzel Mahoney had 14 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 11 for the Bluejays. Sandro Mamukelashvili led the Pirates with 14 points and Jared Rhoden had 10.