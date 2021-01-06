Man from Norfolk, NE chosen as contestant on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska native was recently on one of America's most popular game shows.

Luke Noffke was selected to be a contestant on the Wheel of Fortune. Noffke graduated Norfolk Senior High School in 1998 and grew up in Norfolk, Nebraska where his parents still reside.

Noffke now lives in California. He's watched the game show for years and even watches it with his daughter and partner. He described it as an experience like no other.

"The experience was amazing. You know, walking out and seeing the set, and getting to spin the wheel, that was surreal. It was amazing and the experience of getting to play was a once in a lifetime thing for sure. It was amazing" said Noffke.

Noffke also added that his education in the Norfolk Public School system helped him answer some of the questions while on the show. He said that his high school AP literature and composition teacher helped give him the knowledge to understand the questions.