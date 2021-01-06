Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say two children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade they had found and brought home exploded. According to the police, the children found the grenade in an open area in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday and took it to their home. The three wounded were said to be in critical condition at a hospital. Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan. Militants have for years had a strong presence there and the area still has leftover weapons and unexploded ordnance. A local official says the police are investigating.