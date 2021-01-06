Skip to Content

Quebec orders 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday, for 4 weeks

MONTREAL (AP) — Quebec’s premier is imposing a provincewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday as a way to curb surging coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The province will become the first in Canada to impose a curfew for addressing the pandemic. Premier Francois Legault spoke of the need to take drastic action as he announced a four-week curfew prohibiting people from leaving their homes between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are going to work. He says officials have concluded the virus is being spread through gatherings in residences, and the curfew is meant to prevent that. 

