Repairs planned for Marion train depot damaged in derecho

MARION, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Marion are set to approve a plan to repair the city’s historic train depot that was heavily damaged in last summer’s devastating derecho weather event. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reports that the Marion City Council received a motion Tuesday night from the city’s Parks and Recreation department to approve a contract for the repairs. The council is expected to approve the contract at Thursday’s formal session. The depot was built in 1892 and moved to City Square Park in 1990. The structure’s northside roof was smashed by a fallen tree during the Aug. 10 derecho, which brought winds of more than 100 mph to eastern Iowa and damaged many buildings and trees in the region.