SCPD: Car intentionally driven into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday morning, the Sioux City Police Department investigated a report of a car being driven into the Missouri River.

Police say the report was made by a woman in her 20's who had gone into a business in the800 block of Gordon Drive and requested help. Officers say the woman had taken a family's member car and attempted to drive it into the river in the area of Floyd Boulevard and Larsen Park Road.

Police say it appears the woman drove through the construction site and exited the car once tit got stuck on the bank of the river. The unoccupied car eventually slid in the river and sank.

The SCPD says the woman appeared uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of mental health conditions.

Sioux City Fire & Rescue and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are discussing options for removing the car from the river and will be the agencies handling the removal.