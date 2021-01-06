South Dakota health officials confirm they lead the states in vaccine distribution

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health leaders held a press conference Wednesday morning about where the state falls in terms of cases and vaccinations.

In the last month, 29,800 South Dakotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 100 of those people have received the second round of vaccines, according to state health leaders.

They said nearly 14,000 Pfizer vaccines and nearly 16,000 Moderna vaccines were provided.

Health leaders confirmed South Dakota remains at the top of the list for state vaccine distribution. They also spoke at length about Operation Warp Speed.

"We will continue to get a weekly number of vaccines that will be allocated to us the following week, so we expect to see about the same amount of vaccines throughout the month of January, but those numbers are actually confirmed on a weekly basis," said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Groups to receive the vaccination first are made up of frontline workers, long-term care residents, EMS workers, and law enforcement.

"I would caution that this graph is tentative and as we've seen, numbers can change based on what we get allocated to the state," said Malsam-Rysdon.

Health leaders said they will continue to work hard to be transparent about vaccine distribution availabilities and up to date number of vaccinations.