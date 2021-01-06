South Dakota shows 6 deaths after 2 days with no fatalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are confirming six new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, after two straight days with no fatalities. The death lifted the total to 1,519 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project says the state’s death count is the seventh highest per capita in the country at about 171 deaths per 100,000 people. The update showed 608 new positive tests, including 144 in Minnehaha County, 31 in Lincoln County, 36 in Brown County and 35 in Codington County. The state has confirmed 91,875 cases overall. One in every 302 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.