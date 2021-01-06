The Latest: Ossoff-Perdue Senate race is too early to call

The Latest: Ossoff-Perdue Senate race is too early to callNew
The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia between incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is too early to call. As of 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Ossoff had a lead of 9,527 votes out of nearly 4.4 million counted, or a margin of less than 0.2 percentage points. There were still some mail ballots and in-person early votes left to be counted statewide, the majority of which are in Democratic-leaning counties. Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points. In Georgia’s other runoff election, Democrat Raphael Warnock unseated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.