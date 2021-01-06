Trump pressures powerless Pence on electoral count

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to use powers he doesn’t have to overturn the will of voters in a desperate and futile bid to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. Pence finds himself in the most precarious position of his tenure as he prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes. Beginning at 1 p.m., Pence’s role is to open the certificates of the electoral votes from each state and present them to the appointed “tellers” from the House and Senate in alphabetical order. And Pence has the task of announcing who’s won the majority of votes for both president and vice president.