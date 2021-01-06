Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:03 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35

Brookings 55, Watertown 54, OT

Canistota 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Centerville 48, Mitchell Christian 46

Custer 54, Sturgis Brown 23

Dakota Valley 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 79

Deuel 72, Deubrook 45

Florence/Henry 72, Hamlin 45

Freeman 58, Irene-Wakonda 30

Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48

Gayville-Volin 50, Scotland 32

Hanson 63, Parkston 49

Harrisburg 67, Western Christian, Iowa 48

Highmore-Harrold 59, Stanley County 56

Howard 72, Menno 22

Ipswich 45, Northwestern 31

Jones County 40, Burke 36

Lake Preston 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 40

Leola/Frederick 62, Wilmot 36

Milbank 66, Canton 57

Mobridge-Pollock 80, Potter County 51

Mott-Regent, N.D. 58, Harding County 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47

Parker 66, Bon Homme 45

Rapid City Christian 78, New Underwood 42

Rapid City Stevens 62, Spearfish 31

Redfield 68, Langford 44

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49

St. Thomas More 68, Belle Fourche 42

Vermillion 73, Tea Area 56

White River 73, Kadoka Area 46

Winner 59, Chamberlain 52

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Miller 35

Yankton 72, Sioux City, East, Iowa 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 59, Iroquois 56

Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Milbank 13

Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37

Bon Homme 54, Parker 49

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Canton 71, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Castlewood 67, Flandreau 53

Centerville 60, Mitchell Christian 44

Corsica/Stickney 63, Platte-Geddes 38

Dakota Valley 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 58

DeSmet 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55

Garretson 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60

Hamlin 57, Florence/Henry 40

Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 42

Highmore-Harrold 36, Stanley County 31

Howard 69, Menno 42

Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman 47

James Valley Christian 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Jones County 58, Burke 34

Lakota Tech 68, Hot Springs 21

Lemmon 52, Flasher, N.D. 42

Madison 66, Arlington 58

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Dell Rapids 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47

New Underwood 57, Rapid City Christian 47

Newell 47, Wall 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 24

Parkston 47, Hanson 43, OT

Rapid City Central 82, Douglas 29

Rapid City Stevens 62, Spearfish 31

Redfield 43, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26

Sioux Falls Christian 54, Wagner 33

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Pierre 21

Sturgis Brown 44, Custer 39

Sully Buttes 42, Philip 33

Tea Area 51, Vermillion 44

Tri-Valley 66, Baltic 39

Waverly-South Shore 57, Waubay/Summit 45

West Central 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Wilmot 55, Leola/Frederick 43

Winner 62, Chamberlain 22

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Miller 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Timber Lake vs. Faith, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

