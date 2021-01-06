Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Brookings 55, Watertown 54, OT
Canistota 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Centerville 48, Mitchell Christian 46
Custer 54, Sturgis Brown 23
Dakota Valley 88, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 79
Deuel 72, Deubrook 45
Florence/Henry 72, Hamlin 45
Freeman 58, Irene-Wakonda 30
Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48
Gayville-Volin 50, Scotland 32
Hanson 63, Parkston 49
Harrisburg 67, Western Christian, Iowa 48
Highmore-Harrold 59, Stanley County 56
Howard 72, Menno 22
Ipswich 45, Northwestern 31
Jones County 40, Burke 36
Lake Preston 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 40
Leola/Frederick 62, Wilmot 36
Milbank 66, Canton 57
Mobridge-Pollock 80, Potter County 51
Mott-Regent, N.D. 58, Harding County 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47
Parker 66, Bon Homme 45
Rapid City Christian 78, New Underwood 42
Rapid City Stevens 62, Spearfish 31
Redfield 68, Langford 44
Sioux Falls Washington 74, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49
St. Thomas More 68, Belle Fourche 42
Vermillion 73, Tea Area 56
White River 73, Kadoka Area 46
Winner 59, Chamberlain 52
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Miller 35
Yankton 72, Sioux City, East, Iowa 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 59, Iroquois 56
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Milbank 13
Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37
Bon Homme 54, Parker 49
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Canton 71, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Castlewood 67, Flandreau 53
Centerville 60, Mitchell Christian 44
Corsica/Stickney 63, Platte-Geddes 38
Dakota Valley 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 58
DeSmet 58, Clark/Willow Lake 55
Garretson 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60
Hamlin 57, Florence/Henry 40
Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 42
Highmore-Harrold 36, Stanley County 31
Howard 69, Menno 42
Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman 47
James Valley Christian 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
Jones County 58, Burke 34
Lakota Tech 68, Hot Springs 21
Lemmon 52, Flasher, N.D. 42
Madison 66, Arlington 58
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Dell Rapids 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Lennox 47
New Underwood 57, Rapid City Christian 47
Newell 47, Wall 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 24
Parkston 47, Hanson 43, OT
Rapid City Central 82, Douglas 29
Rapid City Stevens 62, Spearfish 31
Redfield 43, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Wagner 33
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 58, Pierre 21
Sturgis Brown 44, Custer 39
Sully Buttes 42, Philip 33
Tea Area 51, Vermillion 44
Tri-Valley 66, Baltic 39
Waverly-South Shore 57, Waubay/Summit 45
West Central 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Wilmot 55, Leola/Frederick 43
Winner 62, Chamberlain 22
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Miller 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Timber Lake vs. Faith, ppd.
