WATCH LIVE: Congress counts Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session, required by law, to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

KTIV App Users: Click here to watch NBC's Special Report on KTIV.com.

The typically routine proceeding will be anything but that.

The president's Republican allies plan to object to the election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters' to "fight for Trump."

The effort is expected to fail. Bipartisan majorities in Congress are prepared to accept the results.