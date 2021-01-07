11 Siouxland teams crack new Iowa girls basketball rankings

11 Siouxland teams crack new Iowa girls basketball rankingsNew
2020-21 SIXTH Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 11-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 8-1 2
3 St. Ansgar 8-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 10-0 4
5 MMCRU 7-1 5
6 Springville 11-0 6
7 Exira-EHK 9-0 7
8 Collins-Maxwell 10-0 8
9 Montezuma 11-1 9
10 CAM 8-1 10
11 Winfield-Mount Union 10-0 11
12 Logan-Magnolia 7-1 12
13 Burlington Notre Dame 5-1 13
14 North Mahaska 6-1 14
15 AGWSR 5-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 9-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 7-0 3
3 West Branch 8-1 4
4 North Linn 7-1 2
5 Nodaway Valley 8-0 5
6 West Hancock 9-0 6
7 Denver 7-2 7
8 Treynor 9-1 8
9 Grundy Center 5-1 9
10 South Central Calhoun 9-1 10
11 Central Lyon 9-1 11
12 Jesup 8-1 12
13 Bellevue 9-1 13
14 Underwood 9-1 14
15 MFL-Mar-Mac 8-2 NR
Dropped Out: Rock Valley (15)
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 9-0 1
2 Des Moines Christian 11-1 2
3 Unity Christian 6-1 4
4 Center Point-Urbana 8-2 5
5 Clear Lake 8-1 4
6 Osage 7-1 7
7 West Burlington 9-0 9
8 West Lyon 7-1 10
9 West Liberty 5-3 6
10 Panorama 6-2 12
11 Roland-Story 4-3 8
12 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-1 13
13 Solon 7-2 14
14 Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-1 15
15 Vinton-Shellsburg 9-1 NR
Dropped Out: Davenport Assumption (11)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 7-0 1
2 Ballard 9-0 2
3 Gilbert 9-1 3
4 Central DeWitt 7-0 4
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-2 6
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-1 7
7 North Scott 5-1 5
8 Denison-Schleswig 7-1 8
9 Bondurant-Farrar 4-2 9
10 Dubuque Wahlert 5-2 11
11 Harlan 7-2 13
12 Creston 7-3 14
13 Grinnell 5-4 10
14 Xavier 3-3 NR
15 Benton 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clear Creek-Amana (13), Spencer (15)
Class 5A
1 Waukee 3-0 1
2 Johnston 1-0 2
3 Waterloo West 5-1 4
4 Ankeny Centennial 5-0 5
5 Southeast Polk 5-1 6
6 Cedar Falls 7-1 7
7 Iowa City West 2-2 3
8 Iowa City High 3-1 8
9 Davenport North 2-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10
11 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-0 11
12 Dowling Catholic 3-2 12
13 West Des Moines Valley 1-1 13
14 Indianola 8-1 14
15 Dubuque Senior 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None