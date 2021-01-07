2 convicted of defamation in blow to China’s #MeToo movement

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a potential blow to the #MeToo movement in China, a young man and woman have been convicted of defaming a prominent Chinese journalist for publishing an account accusing him of sexual misconduct. A court in the eastern city of Hangzhou says the evidence provided by the pair of former journalists against the former a third i was “not enough to allow someone to firmly believe without any hesitation that what was described truly happened.” The court ordered He and Zou to pay 11,712 yuan, ($1,813) in damages. The global #MeToo movement has had difficulty gaining traction in China, and since 2018, at least six men have sued either their accuser or the person that helped publicize the accusation of defamation.